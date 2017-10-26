RELX Says Nine-Month Underlying Revenue Grew on Year -- Update

(Adds group numbers and outlook in fourth and fifth paragraphs.)

RELX PLC (REL.LN), a global information and analytics firm, on Thursday reported a 4% increase in underlying revenue for the first nine months of the year.

The Anglo-Dutch company said that underlying revenue--which strips out the effects of acquisitions and disposals on a constant-currency basis--grew across all divisions on year.

The company said its full year outlook is unchanged, and that it will deliver underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017.

Within the company, its Risk & Business Analytics division had the most underlying revenue growth, totaling 8%. Underlying revenue in its Exhibitions business grew 5%, with strong growth in Japan and China.

The company said that its Scientific, Technical & Medical business and its Legal business both had underlying revenue growth of 2%.

