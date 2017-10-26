ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors still seem foggy on the CEOs' vision.

KKR's Profit Declines as Private-Equity Gains Slow

KKR & Co.'s third-quarter profit slumped as smaller gains in its private-equity portfolio versus the prior period and losses in some credit funds hurt results.

Nordic Central Banks on Hold, Awaiting ECB

Nordic central banks kept their monetary policy unchanged, highlighting the caution of Europe's central banks as they watch their bigger neighbor, the European Central Bank, striving to exit its massive bond-buying program.

Deutsche Bank Profit More Than Doubles Despite Trading Slump

Deutsche Bank said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, even though trading and overall revenue dropped sharply.

Barclays Shares Slump on Weak Investment Bank

Barclays investors are increasingly skeptical that CEO Jes Staley can build a competitive, and profitable, investment bank without pouring in huge resources.

Top Banking Regulator Raises Ethics Concerns With Policy Moves

The acting chief of a top federal banking regulator is implementing significant regulatory changes in his temporary post and isn't subject to the ethics restrictions that would apply to his permanent successor, raising concerns from lawmakers.

Asset Growth Slows at World's Largest Money Fund

Asset growth in China's Yu'e Bao, the world's largest money-market fund, slowed sharply in the third quarter, after rapid expansion raised regulators' concerns.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Trading Places: Why Barclays Is Falling Behind Deutsche Bank and Everyone Else

Barclays is achieving something that long seemed impossible in European banking: it is making Deutsche Bank look good.

October 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)