Twitter Says It Overstated Users; Shares Jump as Loss Narrows

Twitter on Thursday said it overstated its number of users for the past three years, even as it reported better-than-expected user growth and a narrower loss, and raised its earnings forecast.

Truck Sales Drive Soaring Profit at Ford

Ford Motor's profit jumped 63% and its outlook brightened, fueled by robust sales of pickup trucks, for which it commanded an average price of $45,400.

UPS Profit Falls Amid Higher Costs

Earnings at United Parcel Service Inc. fell slightly for the third quarter as higher costs from expanding Saturday package delivery and recent natural disasters weighed on its U.S. business.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors still seem foggy on the CEOs' vision.

iPhone 8 Posts Weak Initial Sales, Pressuring iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday.

Hershey Sales Rise Despite Growing Competition

Hershey is fending off competition in the increasingly crowded snack and candy aisles, with sales rising in the recent quarter-a rare bright spot in the U.S. food industry.

Comcast's TV Subscriber Losses Accelerate, But Earnings Rise

Comcast suffered its largest quarterly loss of cable television subscribers in three years, underscoring the pressure on traditional TV players as competition with new entrants heats up.

AB InBev Falters as U.S. Loses Taste for Bud Light

Sales of Bud Light and Budweiser are continuing to lose fizz faster than Anheuser-Busch InBev can slash costs at the world's biggest brewer.

DowDuPont Provides Early Look at Quarterly Report Post-Merger

DowDuPont reported increases in sales and profit on an adjusted basis in its latest quarter, the global chemicals giant's first quarterly report following the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)