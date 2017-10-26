Ford Posts 63% Profit Jump

Ford Motor's third-quarter profit jumped 63% amid strong truck sales in North America, a lower tax rate and belt-tightening measures, leading the auto maker to outpace analyst expectations and brighten its profit outlook for the full year.

UPS Profit Falls Amid Higher Costs

Earnings at United Parcel Service Inc. fell slightly for the third quarter as higher costs from expanding Saturday package delivery and recent natural disasters weighed on its U.S. business.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Deutsche Bank Profit More Than Doubles Despite Trading Slump

Deutsche Bank said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, even though trading and overall revenue dropped sharply.

Brazil's Vale Profit Surges, Boosted by Higher Iron-Ore Prices

Brazilian mining company Vale SA reported a surge in its third-quarter earnings thanks to higher global prices for iron ore and widening quality premiums.

Barclays Shares Slump on Weak Investment Bank

Barclays investors are increasingly skeptical that CEO Jes Staley can build a competitive, and profitable, investment bank without pouring in huge resources.

Nokia Shares Plunge on Downbeat Outlook

Shares in Nokia plunged more than 15% after it reported a wider third-quarter net loss and warned of a tough 2018 as it battles fierce Chinese competition and an industry-wide spending slump.

AB InBev Falters as U.S. Loses Taste for Bud Light

Sales of Bud Light and Budweiser are continuing to lose fizz faster than Anheuser-Busch InBev can slash costs at the world's biggest brewer.

SAP Reports Itself to U.S. Authorities Over Gupta Scandal

Germany's SAP has reported itself to the U.S. Department of Justice after paying $6.7 million to companies with ties to South Africa's controversial Gupta family. It is the first Western firm to say it may have broken U.S. anticorruption laws by doing so.

iPhone 8 Posts Weak Initial Sales, Pressuring iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday.

October 26, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)