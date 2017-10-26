Saudi Arabia to Inject $1 Billion Into Virgin Galactic Space Venture

Continue Reading Below

Saudi Arabia is poised to invest $1 billion in entrepreneur Richard Branson's space-tourism and satellite-launching venture, which is seeking to show it is back on track three years after a fatal accident.

Baidu's Profit More Than Doubles, but Guidance Falls Short

Baidu Inc.'s profit more than doubled in the third quarter-helped in part by the sale of its takeout delivery business-but it reported rising expenses as part of its aggressive push into artificial intelligence.

Gilead Looks Away From Hepatitis C Treatments for Growth

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s earnings fell less than expected in the most recent quarter as declining drug sales were partially offset by cost cuts, but executives warned the worst is yet to come for its hepatitis C treatments, which saw a 33% sales decline during the period.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Google Makes its Costs Click

Google's growth is impressive given its size, but that comes at an impressive cost too.

Microsoft's Services Revenue Lifts Quarterly Results

Microsoft Corp. has ridden the cloud-computing wave for several quarters, and once again its revenue surged on the strength of its emerging business of selling web-based, on-demand computing services

Intel Lifts Guidance as Profit Surges 34%

Intel Corp. said its profit rose 34% despite increasing competition in its core markets of supplying chips for personal computers and corporate servers.

Amazon Revenue Rises 34%

Amazon posted strong quarterly sales growth, allowing it to report a higher profit as it expands into more corners of consumer spending. Shares surged after hours.

Tech's Big Get Bigger in Earnings Blowout

Three of the world's biggest companies-Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.--reported booming quarterly growth, extending their reach and driving the economy further online.

Mattel Suspends Dividend, Prepares to Cut $650 Million in Costs

Mattel Inc. said it would suspend its dividend and accelerate cost-cutting after it swung to a surprise loss and reported a 13% drop in third-quarter sales.

Zenefits and Co-Founder Conrad Settle With SEC

Health-benefits broker Zenefits and its co-founder Parker Conrad have settled charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they misled investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)