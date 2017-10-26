Copper Edges Down Ahead of ECB Decision

Copper prices continued to inch down for a second consecutive day on Thursday, as the dollar edged up ahead of the European Central Bank's policy statement, expected later in the day.

The price of copper was down 0.42% at $6,981 a metric ton in midmorning trade.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were flat at $1,277.41 a troy ounce, with traders treading water ahead of the ECB's announcement.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, ticked 0.04% higher to 87.20, making dollar-denominated metals slightly more expensive for holders of other currencies. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Copper prices rose through the $7,000-a-ton barrier last week but have since hovered either side of that level, said William Adams, an analyst on fastmarkets.com. "The rally seems to be pausing," Mr. Adams said.

Foreign exchange and commodities traders were awaiting the ECB's statement Thursday afternoon, as a widely expected decision to taper its bond-buying program could buoy the euro versus the dollar. That in turn could spur commodities buying.

The focus on the ECB came after the end of the Chinese National Communist Party Congress, which finished Tuesday and saw President Xi Jinping both consolidate power and leave the country's economic growth target unchanged.

A cut to growth rates might have engendered a selloff in metals, analysts said before the conclave. The absence of such a reduction, though, saw traders avoid bold moves ahead of the ECB decision and London Metal Exchange Week, beginning Monday, where industry operatives will meet and discuss the sector's future direction.

Instead, base metals were "expected to see ongoing support following promotion from the [Chinese congress] in driving construction associated with the "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure projects, with enormous consumption across base metals," said John Meyer, an analyst at SP Angel.

Among precious metals, silver was flat at $16.96 a troy ounce, palladium gained 0.62% to $969.50 a troy ounce and platinum fell 0.24% to $921.50 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc rose 0.19% to $3,214 a metric ton, aluminum gained 0.14% to $2,193 a metric ton, hitting a five-year high. Tin gained 0.28% to $19,875 a metric ton, nickel gained 0.51% to $11,910 a metric ton and lead fell 0.12% to $2,485 a metric ton.

