Utilities Fall on Rate Fears -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as traders braced for higher interest rates.

President Donald Trump said he was considering keeping Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in her post, suggesting the central bank's plan to continue gradually raising rates would remain in place.

Vistra Energy is in talks to merge with rival merchant power producer Dynegy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. officials supervising Puerto Rico's finances are installing an emergency manager at the island's public electricity utility, amid congressional pressure to improve the response to Hurricane Maria.

October 25, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)