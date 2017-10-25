Tech Companies Fall as AMD Weighs -- Tech Roundup

Tech company shares fell after weak earnings for one high flier.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, one of the leaders in a surge for chip stocks this year, slid after the chip maker warned of flat margin growth and a sequential decline in quarterly revenue. While the company's latest earnings were boosted by demand for its graphics cards from crypto-currency sources, executives warned they were taking a conservative view of the outlook for growth in that niche.

Shares of AMD rival Nvidia ticked lower.

Another semiconductor company that reported earnings, Texas Instruments, saw shares fall slightly.

