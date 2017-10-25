Oil Futures Little Changed, Products Gain Ahead of US Data

U.S. oil futures traded down slightly in Asia while gasoline and diesel rose after the American Petroleum Institute's weekly inventory report.

Continue Reading Below

--December Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently 0.1% lower at $52.41 a barrel in the Globex trading session. However, Brent rose 0.1% to $58.41. November Nymex gasoline futures were up 0.5% and diesel gained 0.3%.

--The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said after Tuesday's settlement that its reading showed U.S. oil inventories rose slightly last week. That's in contrast to an anticipated drop in later Wednesday's government release. In contrast, sizable declines were seen for gasoline and distillates.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2017 00:34 ET (04:34 GMT)