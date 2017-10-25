Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018

Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia want to extend their agreement to limit petroleum production until the end of 2018 in their continuing effort to cut the global oil oversupply, people familiar with the matter said.

Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy

Vistra Energy Corp. and Dynegy Inc., two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week

Oil Pulls Back After Stocks Data

Oil prices continued to slide Wednesday after U.S. inventory data showed that stockpiles of crude oil rose last week.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, But Fuel Supplies Fall

U.S. inventories of oil unexpectedly increased by 856,000 barrels, but gasoline and other fuel supplies fell sharply, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Emergency Manager to Be Installed at Puerto Rico Power Utility

Federal officials supervising Puerto Rico's finances are installing an emergency manager at the island's public electricity utility, an attempt to course-correct a disaster response that has come under congressional scrutiny.

U.S., China Funds Land Asian Renewable-Energy Giant

Private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, China's sovereign-wealth fund and one of the largest Canadian pension investment managers have agreed to buy Equis Energy in a $3.7 billion deal.

Aker BP Buys Hess Assets

The joint venture formed by Norway's Aker and BP has bolstered its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with the $2 billion acquisition of Hess Norge.

A New CEO Isn't the Cure for BHP's Ills

Big BHP shareholder Elliott is agitating for a board review of management-but the miner's current leadership isn't really the problem.

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Roils a Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors. But the PIF, as it is known, is off to a rocky start: After struggling to calculate its own value, it is mired in conflict over disappointing investments, including in Uber.

If Tesla Wants to Go Mainstream in China, It Needs to Cut Prices

Tesla is growing popular in China, selling 12,000 high-end electric cars this year. But its plan for a Shanghai factory capable of turning out an estimated 150,000 vehicles annually raises the question, Is it popular enough?

