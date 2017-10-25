De Beers Executive Head of Strategy, Corporate Affairs Steps Down

De Beers Group said Wednesday that Gareth Mostyn, the company's executive head of strategy and corporate affairs, is leaving to join the Church of England as its chief finance officer and chief operations officer.

Mr. Mostyn joined Anglo American PLC, the majority shareholder in De Beers Group, as head of corporate finance in 2008, before moving to De Beers as chief financial officer in 2012.

He will leave De Beers in early 2018. A replacement will be announced in due course.

Shares in Anglo American at 0823 GMT were down 1.2%, or 17.50 pence, at 1,428 pence.

October 25, 2017 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)