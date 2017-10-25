CBS Names Correspondent Jeff Glor to Anchor 'Evening News'

Veteran CBS correspondent Jeff Glor is taking over as anchor of the network's flagship evening news broadcast "CBS Evening News," the company said Wednesday.

No date was given for the handover. But CBS said the program will continue to be produced by CBS News executive editor and "CBS Evening News" executive producer Steve Capus.

Mr. Glor's name had been discussed in media circles as a possible successor to Scott Pelley, who relinquished the anchor seat in May to become a full-time correspondent on the Sunday prime-time newsmagazine "60 Minutes."

The evening newscast -- whose previous anchors included storied names in journalism like Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Bob Schieffer -- had long fallen to No. 3, trailing ABC's "World News Tonight" with David Muir and "NBC Nightly News" with Lester Holt.

Mr. Glor, 42 years old, is taking over at a time of digital disruption that has upended the traditional news flow in which evening news, and evening anchors, took a prominent spot. Mr. Glor will maintain a prominent presence on CBSN, CBS's streaming news service, the company said.

"Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance -- from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time," said David Rhodes, president of CBS News, in a prepared statement. "He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future."

Anthony Mason, a senior correspondent and co-host of "CBS This Morning Saturday," had been serving as anchor on a temporary basis. He will remain a CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of "CBS This Morning Saturday."

Mr. Glor, a Tonawanda, N.Y., native and Syracuse University graduate, joined CBS in 2007 and won an Emmy in 2011 for a CBS Sunday Morning story on Braddock, an aging steel town in Pennsylvania. He anchored "CBS Evening News" on Saturdays from 2009 to 2010 and on Sundays from 2012 to 2016. He also anchored "The Early Show" in 2011.

