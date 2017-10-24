Telecoms Flat Ahead Of Earnings - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were flat as traders awaited earnings from AT&T. The surprising timing and tenor of T-Mobile US's earnings report could indicate the company is "positioning for a deal," according to one brokerage. "While we found the results solid at the headline number, we view the net add quality as trending lower, driven by the incumbents' adoption of unlimited," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities. "However, a shift away from phone net adds should drive higher margins. Anticipation for a deal with Sprint will run high, in our view." Sony Corp.'s television studio and the streaming service Hulu will be getting new leadership as part of executive changes announced Tuesday.
