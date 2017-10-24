Renault 3Q Revenue Rises 16%

Renault SA (RNO.FR) on Tuesday reported a 16% increase in third-quarter revenue, boosted by strong growth in the Americas and Eurasia.

The French company said revenue rose to 12.22 billion euros ($14.36 billion) in the period, compared with EUR10.55 billion a year ago

The results beat expectations of EUR12.12 billion, according to a FactSet consensus forecast.

Excluding the recent consolidation of Avtovaz, the group's revenue increased by 9.8% to EUR11.58 billion.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance that includes increasing revenue at constant exchange rates and improving the group's operating profit.

