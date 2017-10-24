Oil Futures Regain Some Momentum in Asian Trading

Oil futures turned slightly higher by midday trading in Asia, following a quiet start and a muted global session Monday.

--December Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.2% at $52 a barrel in the Globex trading session. Brent also rose 0.2%, to $57.47.

--S&P Global Platts sees some bullish momentum looming, with analysts it surveyed predicting an across-the-board US inventory decline for last week. Supplies of crude, gasoline and distillates all haven't fallen the same week in 3 months. The government's report comes Wednesday.

October 24, 2017 00:24 ET (04:24 GMT)