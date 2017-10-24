Lockheed Forecasts Modest Sales Gain For 2018

Lockheed Martin said Tuesday that it expected sales to grow around 2% next year as it reported quarterly earnings that fell just shy of expectations.

Continue Reading Below

The world's largest defense company by revenue provided the first insight into industry trends for next year as it left 2017 guidance unchanged beyond a one-off gain from property sales.

Lockheed reported profit of $939 million for the September quarter compared with the $2.4 billion year-ago result lifted by one-off gains. Per-share earnings fell to $3.24 from $7.93, two cents below the consensus among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The maker of the F-35 combat jet and Thaad missile defense system lifted its full-year sales guidance to a range of $50 billion to $51 billion, driven by the $200 million property gain, and left other key metrics unchanged.

Lockheed expects sales to rise by 2% next year, with the forecast rise halved by the adoption of new accounting standards.

Lockheed shares ended Monday at $320.73, gaining 26% so far this year. The stock was recently down 1.2% at $317 in pre-open trade.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2017 08:32 ET (12:32 GMT)