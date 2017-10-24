Financials Up As Treasury Yields Climb - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as Treasury yields continued climbing. Shares of TD Ameritrade rose after the online brokerage posted earnings in excess of Wall Street targets. International banking regulators have almost completed the capitalization guidelines known as "Basel IV," according to analysts at one brokerage. Years of fretting among European bank investors about onerous capital requirements might turn out to be overdone as the "phase-in" of such requirements will likely be long and uneven, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. "Politicians could water down Basel 4 materially, in order not to derail the growth agenda," said the Credit Suisse analysts. Some of the biggest investors on Wall Street, including Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman, have gathered in Riyadh for an investing conference as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its holdings and invest in economic development. Blackstone has already orchestrated a $20 billion dollar infrastructure-fund investment from Saudi.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 24, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)