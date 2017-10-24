Belgian Business Confidence Rises Sharply in October

Belgian business confidence rose significantly in October, with the index lifting into positive territory thanks to a bounce in sentiment in the building and manufacturing sectors.

The overall index climbed to +0.5 in October from -3.5 in September, Belgium's central bank reported on Tuesday. It's the strongest result since January.

Sentiment among executives in the manufacturing sector improved to -0.4 versus -6.4 in September. In the building sector, it improved to -1.7 from -3.3

