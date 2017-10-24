ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Pushes To Extend Win Streak To 16 Sessions Even As Dow, S&P Runs Are Halted

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 Indexwas pushing Tuesday toward a 16th consecutive rise, having posted a 0.17% gain to the 21,733.10 level.

The yen, meanwhile, rebounded against the U.S. dollarovernight and gained a bit in the Asian session.

See:Japan's Nikkei rises for a 15th straight session as Prime Minister Abe basks in electoral win (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/japans-nikkei-rises-for-a-15th-straight-session-after-abes-election-win-2017-10-23)

Also on the rise Tuesday in Asia were Hong Kong and Shanghai shares, with the Hang Seng recently up 0.1% and the Shanghai Compositehaving risen slightly less.

A new Chinese leadership lineup is expected soon, as the Community Party congress wraps up. And more important for markets, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his pick to lead the Federal Reserve "very, very (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-today-president-says-hes-very-very-close-to-naming-pick-for-fed-chief-2017-10-23)" soon.

Market Extra:5 good reasons to keep an eye on the Communist Party Congress in China (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-reasons-why-investors-need-to-watch-chinas-national-party-congress-2017-10-13)

Elsewhere in the Pacific region, New Zealand stocks were recently down less than 0.1%. Markets had been closed Monday for a holiday. The NZX 50 index has risen in 14 straight sessions.

Stateside, the Dow industrialsand S&P 500saw six-session winning streaks snapped (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-aim-for-all-time-highs-with-more-earnings-ready-to-provide-a-spur-2017-10-23) as investors weighed prospects for tax cuts while parsing the latest corporate earnings for clues on where stocks are headed in the near term.

