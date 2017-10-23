WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Oct 23

A XI JINPING PROTÉGÉ RISES TO STARDOM

Continue Reading Below

The rising prospects of Chen Min'er, a younger ally to China's president, has raised speculation over Xi Jinping's succession plans and whether his protégé may vault into the leadership during the current Communist Party political meetings.

JAPAN'S ABE CEMENTS POWER WITH STRONG ELECTION WIN

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a new mandate from voters, a result he indicated would spur him to push for the first changes to the nation's constitution since it was introduced in 1947.

SWINDLING OF MECCA PILGRIMS TURNS POLITICAL IN INDONESIA

A high-profile case of alleged fraud in Indonesia's pilgrimage-to-Mecca industry has provided political ammunition to hard-line Islamists gaining sway in the country and challenging President Joko Widodo.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CHINA'S PURSUIT OF FUGITIVE BUSINESSMAN GUO WENGUI KICKS OFF MANHATTAN CAPER WORTHY OF SPY THRILLER

Pressure from Beijing officials seeking Mr. Guo's return sparks a frantic response from the Trump administration-and standoffs at Pennsylvania Station and JFK airport.

U.S.-BACKED TROOPS TAKE SYRIA'S LARGEST OIL FIELD FROM ISIS

U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had held it since 2014 and used it as a major source of revenue.

PHILIPPINES DECLARES MARAWI CLEAR OF MILITANTS

The Philippines government said it had broken the final stand of Islamic State-linked militants in the southern city of Marawi, killing all remaining combatants exactly five months after the bloody battle began.

TRUDEAU'S TAX PLAN FACES RESISTANCE

As the Trump administration aims to cut taxes for businesses, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a starkly different tack by cracking down on loopholes for business it says the wealthy exploit to reduce their tax bill.

SPAIN, CATALONIA SET FOR CRITICAL WEEK AS CRISIS DEEPENS

The Spanish government and separatists were each maneuvering Sunday ahead of a critical week in the crisis in Catalonia following the Spanish prime minister's move to seek new powers allowing him to remove the region's secessionist leaders.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)