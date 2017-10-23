What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 23, 2017).

Trump is siding with GOP Senate incumbents in key re-election races, potentially putting him on a collision course with Bannon.

Japan's Abe won a new mandate from voters in a national election, emboldening him to push for changes to the constitution.

Consumer groups and state officials launched urgent outreach programs to sign people up for health coverage under ACA.

Santa Rosa lost 3,000 homes and 400,000 square feet of commercial space in the California wildfires.

Trump is optimistic Congress will pass a tax plan by year's end that cuts the corporate rate and provides relief for the middle class.

The Spanish government prepared for a critical week in Catalonia's crisis after Rajoy sought to remove the region's secessionist leaders.

U.S.-backed forces said they had captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants.

An agricultural tycoon in the Czech Republic declared a triumph over the establishment after his party led in a legislative election.

After Kenya's top court annulled an election that handed Kenyatta a second term, the president labeled the jurists crooks.

Tillerson pressed Saudi Arabia to counter Iran's influence in Iraq by deepening ties with Baghdad.

Landlords in Puerto Rico worry they could lose federal subsidies because of hurricane damage.

