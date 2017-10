Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets ahead of earnings reports.

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants across the nation has generated opposition from an array of energy and consumer interests, The Wall Street Journal reported.

October 23, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)