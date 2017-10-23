Stocks Little Changed to Start the Week

U.S. stock indexes wobbled near the flatline Monday after finishing at a trifecta of records last week.

Eurozone Consumer Confidence at 16-Year High

Euro area consumers continued to gain confidence in October, which should reassure European Central Bank policy makers that the economic recovery is set to remain robust as they prepare to take a key decision on the futures of their bond-buying program.

Trump Says 'No Change' to 401(k) Under Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump vowed a popular retirement savings program would remain untouched in the forthcoming Republican tax overhaul proposal.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in September

Economic activity across the U.S. picked up pace in September, according to the Chicago Fed National Activity Index released Monday.

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Tensions in Iraq

Oil prices fluctuated Monday amid concerns about the potential for supply disruptions resulting from tensions in the oil-rich Kurdish region of Iraq.

The Stakes (and Stocks) Rise for Japan's Abenomics

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's election victory drove Japanese stocks to a record 15th straight day of gains Monday, though he still has a long to-do list for the economy to make such rallies more durable.

Number of Eurozone Banks Continues to Fall

The total number of banks in the eurozone continued to decline last year, while lenders' capital buffers improved, data from the European Central Bank showed.

China Home-Prices Growth Continues to Decelerate in September

Home-price growth in China decelerated in September, deepening the gradual slowdown in the property market. Average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.2% in September from August, excluding government-subsidized housing.

Natural Gas Prices May Surprise This Winter

After nine years of booming production of natural gas, this winter could be one of the rare instances supply and demand conspire to drive up prices.

A Xi Jinping Protégé Rises to Stardom

The rising prospects of Chen Min'er, a younger ally to China's president, has raised speculation over Xi Jinping's succession plans and whether his protégé may vault into the leadership during the current Communist Party political meetings.

