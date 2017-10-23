Cisco to Buy BroadSoft

Cisco Systems plans to pay $1.7 billion to acquire BroadSoft, a maker of cloud-based communications software, as the networking giant steers further away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

T-Mobile Skirts Merger Issue as Customer Base Grows

T-Mobile US added 817,000 of its most valuable postpaid phone accounts in the third quarter but mostly avoided addressing its merger discussions with rival Sprint, forcing investors to wait a while longer for word on the company's future.

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

Tesla's China Reach May Exceed Its Grasp

Tesla is growing popular in China, selling 12,000 high-end electric cars this year. But its plan for a Shanghai factory capable of turning out an estimated 150,000 vehicles annually raises the question, Is it popular enough?

Hartford to Pay $1.45 Billion for a Unit of Aetna

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to health insurer Aetna Inc. for a unit that provides life-, disability-income and other insurance products to employers' benefits programs in the U.S.

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Roils a Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors. But the PIF, as it is known, is off to a rocky start: After struggling to calculate its own value, it is mired in conflict over disappointing investments, including in Uber.

Potlatch to Combine With Deltic Timber in Stock Swap

Lumber companies Potlatch and Deltic Timber agreed to combine in an all-stock deal in which Deltic shareholders would receive 1.8 Potlatch common shares for each Deltic share they own.

AT&T Earnings: What to Watch

AT&T is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the market close Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin Earnings: What To Watch

Lockheed Martin is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday.

At Fidelity, New Fallout From Claims of Sexual Harassment, Bullying

Fidelity Investments is moving to address long-simmering problems with workplace conduct following allegations of sexual harassment and bullying that led to the ouster of some high-profile employees at the mutual-fund giant.

October 23, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)