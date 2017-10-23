J.P. Morgan, United Renegotiating Card Partnership

United Continental Holdings is in discussions with J.P. Morgan to renegotiate terms of their co-branded card partnership, a move some analysts fear could suppress revenue at the bank.

Tesla Strikes Deal to Build Factory in China

Tesla has reached an agreement to set up its own manufacturing facility in Shanghai, a move that could help it gain traction in China's fast-growing electric-vehicle market.

New GE Chief Slashes Forecasts, Plans to Exit $20 Billion in Businesses

GE's quarterly earnings fell as it incurred hefty restructuring charges during CEO John Flannery's first official quarter at the helm, and the new CEO pledged to exit more than $20 billion of the company's businesses.

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

GM's Stock Gets a Charge as It Gears Up to Take On Tesla

After years spent in neutral, General Motors' share price is springing to life as the company's emerging-technology bets appear to be helping it shrug off its "dinosaur" image.

General Electric Has a Long-Term Care Problem. It Isn't Alone

Worries about the health of the long-term-care insurance industry have nettled investors for years. General Electric Co.'s comments show the problem isn't going away soon.

ANZ Moves to Settle Rate-Manipulation Allegations

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has moved to settle a lawsuit alleging past rate-setting manipulation by the bank, putting on hold a court case that was set to begin Monday.

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Fuels Unrest at Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors, but it is off to a rocky start:

Big Oil Set for Bumper Profits Despite Cheap Crude

When some of the world's largest energy companies report earnings next week, it will provide a glimpse into whether they are improving profitability as oil prices continue to hover around $50 a barrel.

Potlatch Nears Deal to Combine With Deltic Timber in Stock Swap

Lumber company Potlatch Corp. is nearing an all-stock deal to combine with Deltic Timber Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

