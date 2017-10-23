Engie Launches Strategic Review of Upstream and Midstream LNG Activities

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Monday that it has launched a strategic review of its upstream and midstream liquefied natural gas activities.

The French company said that its downstream LNG activities, which includes regasification, would not be part of the review.

Engie said that at this stage there "can be no certainty" as to whether related discussions with counterparties--which it said include Total SA (FP.FR)--will lead to any agreement.

The company said that any agreement would have to be approved by the relevant governance bodies and that the relevant employee representative bodies would have to be consulted.

October 23, 2017 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)