House Panel to Interview Trump Campaign Digital Director Brad Parscale -- Update

President Donald Trump's campaign digital director, Brad Parscale, will be interviewed Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee, his first appearance before any of the panels examining the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mr. Parscale confirmed his scheduled appearance. The Senate committees also probing interference have not scheduled time with Mr. Parscale, he said, declining further comment.

Facebook Inc., Google and Twitter Inc. are all scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Nov. 1. Committees in both chambers of Congress are looking into what U.S. intelligence agencies earlier this year described as extensive Russian use of social media to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.

In a recent interview with the news program "60 Minutes," Mr. Parscale said no one from the campaign collaborated with foreign entities. "It's just a joke," Mr. Parscale said.

The legislative panels also have either spoken with or plan to speak with an array of Trump campaign officials and Trump advisers, including onetime campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Michael Cohen, one of Mr. Trump's longtime attorneys. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed Donald Trump Jr. , the president's eldest son, on Sept. 7.

Mr. Parscale was the Trump campaign's highest-paid vendor. His San Antonio-based firm Giles-Parscale drew nearly $88 million for about 18 months of work, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures.

Mr. Parscale has remained involved with the president's political efforts. He helped start a nonprofit committee called America First Policies and a super political-action committee working alongside it. He also continues to work on Trump's re-election campaign, which began when the president was inaugurated.

