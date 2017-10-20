What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 20, 2017).

Tillerson described his efforts to bridge differences with Trump, while rejecting rumors of his departure. The secretary of state also warned China about trade imbalances and a territorial dispute.

Kelly defended Trump's condolence call to an Army widow and chastised a lawmaker for commenting on the conversation.

The deaths of four U.S. soldiers in Niger have prompted an FBI probe and criticism from lawmakers.

Bush rejected Trump's trade and immigration stances and denounced bigotry in an atypical speech by the ex-president.

Trump will back a bipartisan health-care bill only if it includes a series of conservative measures, the White House said.

Spain's prime minister is poised to take unprecedented steps to rein in Catalonia over the region's push for independence.

German intelligence warned that children radicalized by Islamic State could carry out terrorist attacks in Germany.

The FBI is probing a Chinese business owner with ties to a North Korean trade network.

Venezuela banned opposition governors from taking office, replacing them with ruling-party substitutes.

Czech voters are expected this week to elect a populist billionaire as the next prime minister.

