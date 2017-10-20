Royal Dutch Shell Nigeria Subsidiary Lifts Force Majeure -Reuters

The Nigerian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA.LN) has lifted the force majeure imposed on crude oil exports in September, according to Reuters.

Continue Reading Below

The press agency reported that a Shell spokesman said the force majeure was lifted on Thursday, having been imposed following the shutdown of the Nembre Creek Trunk Line for repairs.

Royal Dutch Shell B shares at 1436 GMT are up 8 pence, or 0.3%, at 2,354 pence.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)