Philips Appoints Chief Legal Officer to Management Board

By Dimitrios Kontos Features Dow Jones Newswires

Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA.AE) said Friday that it has appointed Chief Legal Officer Marnix van Ginneken to its board of management, effective Nov. 1.

The Amsterdam-based health-technology company said that Mr. Van Ginneken, who joined its legal department in 2006, is also a member of its executive committee.

Shares at 1039 GMT were up 0.22 cents, or 0.6%, at 35.10 euros.

October 20, 2017 06:58 ET (10:58 GMT)