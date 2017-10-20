Fed's Mester Says It May Be Time to Ease Rules on Smaller Financial Firms

Continue Reading Below

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said regulatory burdens could be eased on small financial institutions, in a speech that described her vision of how best to regulate the banking sector.

Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks, the dollar and bond yields edged higher after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint seen as a key hurdle in revamping the tax code. The Dow industrials added 0.5%.

GOP Gears Up for Tax-Overhaul Push

With the Senate's passage of a 2018 budget, the sprint to write a major tax bill is on. Here are the next steps Republican lawmakers must take to notch a legislative victory.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

EU Inches Forward on Brexit but Says Progress Is Too Slow

European Union leaders signaled willingness to advance to the next phase of Brexit talks but said British Prime Minister Theresa May must first provide more details on how much the U.K. will pay the bloc upon leaving.

Housing-Supply Shortage Weighs on Home Sales

Sales of previously owned homes declined on an annual basis for the first time since July 2016, suggesting a chronic shortage of homes for sale is beginning to take a bigger toll on the market.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Seven in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 736, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

How High Could Rates Go if John Taylor Becomes Fed Chairman?

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate would be significantly higher if the 1993 "Taylor rule," named for the Fed chairman contender, were applied.

Oil Edges Higher on Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose Friday, boosted by disruptions to production in Iraq amid geopolitical conflict.

Canada CPI Grinds Higher in September

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated higher in September for a third straight month, as gasoline prices surged due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey in oil-rich Texas.

Canada Retail Sales Post Surprise Drop

Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell in August, due in part to the biggest month-over-month drop in purchases of food and beverages in nearly three years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)