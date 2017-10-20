Dollar Gains as Senate Budget Vote Lifts Tax-Cut Hopes

The dollar hit an October high after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint, raising hopes for a Republican-led tax overhaul.

Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks around the world climbed after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint seen as a key hurdle in the process of revamping the tax code.

Oil Pulls Back From Recent Rally Despite Iraq Tensions

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day, coming off a three-week high earlier in the week, as investors considered the potential impact of ongoing geopolitical risks on global oil supply.

Switzerland's Old-Money Problem: One Billion in Expiring Francs

One of the world's most coveted currency notes, the Swiss franc, includes a feature that runs at odds with its reputation as a safe store of value: It has an expiration date-and for some notes, that is fast approaching.

ECB to Rescue Credit From Taper Hit

The prospective tapering of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing program could push euro corporate bond yields higher, prices lower, and spook investors but the good news is the ECB will likely prevent it.

Dow Edges Higher, Recovering from Triple-Digit Intraday Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down roughly 105 points at its session low before the blue-chip index recovered toward the close and notched a fresh record.

Spain Poised to Strip Catalonia of Powers

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is poised to exercise constitutional powers to impose tighter control on Catalonia, plunging Spain into uncharted waters as Madrid seeks to quell the region's bid for independence.

European Leaders Rebuff May's Bid to Revive Brexit Talks

European leaders rebuffed British Prime Minister Theresa May's pitch to revive stalled Brexit talks on Thursday.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 44-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 44 years, reflecting power outages in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have disrupted the application process.

SEC Approves Chicago Stock Exchange's 'Speed Bump'

The SEC has approved a plan by the tiny Chicago Stock Exchange to introduce a new "speed bump," a person familiar with the situation said.

