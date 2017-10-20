China Mobile Nine-Month Net Profit Up 4.6% to CNY92.1 Billion

China Mobile Ltd. (0941.HK) said net profit rose 4.6% in the first nine months of the year on strong demand for faster wireless services, despite intensifying competition.

China Mobile, the nation's largest mobile carrier by subscribers, said late Friday that its unaudited net profit for the January-September period rose to 92.1 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) from CNY88.1 billion a year earlier.

The mobile operator's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 5.5% to CNY211.3 billion from CNY200.4 billion during the same period. Its operating revenue was CNY569.5 billion, up 4.9% from CNY542.7 billion a year earlier.

The company, which has long had a dominant share of the Chinese mobile market, said total mobile subscribers stood at 878 million as of the end of September, with average revenue per user rising 0.8% to CNY60.50.

