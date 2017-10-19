Stocks Drop After Wall Street Records

U.S. stocks retreated from record highs, weighed down by a stream of downbeat earnings. The Dow industrials fell 0.2%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 44-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 44 years, reflecting power outages in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have disrupted the application process.

China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

President Xi Jinping this week lauded China's transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy-and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.

Bitcoin Buyers Should Heed Lessons of China's Bubbles

Investors looking to trade on today's big themes, like cryptocurrencies, should beware of being late, not early, and should always be ready to sell.

GOP Divided Over Monetary Policy as Fed Chief Pick Looms

After criticizing the Fed for the past eight years, Republicans have a chance to change the course of the central bank when President Donald Trump nominates someone to take the helm in early 2018. But they are divided over which direction monetary policy should take.

U.K. Regulator Asks Banks to Probe Links With Gupta Family

HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered have been asked by the U.K. financial regulator to review possible business with South Africa's Gupta family.

U.K. Pushes Citizens' Rights to Advance Brexit Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will Thursday make a pitch to European Union leaders on guarantees for EU citizens living in the U.K., hoping to revive stalled Brexit talks by shifting the focus away from a deadlock over money.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Falls in September

An economic index that measures business trends decreased slightly in September as recent hurricanes put a dent in activity, marking the first time the index has fallen in the past year.

Philadelphia Fed Report Shows Uptick in Manufacturing Outlook

The manufacturing industry's outlook brightened in October, as firms hired more workers to handle order backlogs and delayed deliveries, according to

Bank Indonesia Holds Benchmark Interest Rate

Indonesia's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 4.25% amid lingering geopolitical risks and the Federal Reserve's gradual tightening path.

