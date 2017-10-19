Spain to Propose Measures to Strip Catalonia of Powers

Catalonia's leader defied an ultimatum from Madrid by failing to renounce his push for independence, prompting the Spanish government to gear up for stripping the region of some of its powers.

China Leans on Old Habits to Reach 6.8% Growth

The Chinese economy expanded at a robust 6.8% pace in the third quarter, meeting market expectations, as traditional growth drivers such as manufacturing and exports gained steam.

Dr. Copper Needs Lessons in Chinese Medicine

Copper is testing three-year highs and the Dow has just broken 23000. Is global growth about to go through the roof? Unlikely: take a closer look at China.

Stocks Drop After Wall Street Records

Stocks around the world edged lower as a mixed batch of earnings reports cut into a rally that has taken major bourses to multiyear highs.

Beneath the Market Rally: A Lot Less Trading

Trading volumes have fallen steadily in recent months as ultralow volatility, a lack of market-moving news and the rising popularity of passive investment funds have kept many investors on the sidelines.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged, sticking to a cautious stance amid geopolitical tensions over North Korea as it waits for further evidence of a firm economic recovery before it considers tightening policy.

Japan Trade Surplus Widens

Japan's trade surplus surged 38% from a year earlier, helped by strong overseas demand for semiconductors, data from Japan's finance ministry showed.

Australia Works to Get Unemployment Down to Four-Year Low

Australia's unemployment rate fell to a four-year low in September, adding to the biggest hiring surge in the period since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Dow Closes Above 23000 for First Time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday closed above 23000 for the first time, driven by soaring shares of International Business Machines.

Fed's Beige Book: Economic Activity Grows Despite Hurricanes

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country in September and October, despite sector-wide disruptions caused by recent hurricanes in the Southern and Eastern U.S., according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

October 19, 2017