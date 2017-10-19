Blackstone's Profit Rises

Blackstone's third-quarter profit rose to $384.6 million as strong markets boosted the value of its portfolio and new capital flowed into its funds.

Travelers Earnings Fall After Active Hurricane Season

Travelers earnings fell in the third quarter as results were battered by a severe hurricane season. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $455 million, compared with $89 million a year earlier.

First Data Mistakenly Announces Acquisition Plan for BluePay

First Data said it mistakenly posted a draft of a news release that it would acquire credit-card processing firm BluePay Holdings, a deal it says hasn't been finalized.

Activist Investor Elliott Zeros In on BHP CEO

The chief executive of the world's most valuable mining company, BHP Billiton, faces a vexing test: an activist investor that appears to be agitating for his ouster.

Beneath the Market Rally: A Lot Less Trading

Trading volumes have fallen steadily in recent months as ultralow volatility, a lack of market-moving news and the rising popularity of passive investment funds have kept many investors on the sidelines.

Hedge Fund Maverick Capital Debuts 0% Performance Fees

Lee Ainslie's $10 billion Maverick Capital Ltd. is offering 0% performance fees to some investors, the latest big-name hedge fund to debut lower fees after posting continued losses.

GOP Divided Over Monetary Policy as Fed Chief Pick Looms

After criticizing the Fed for the past eight years, Republicans have a chance to change the course of the central bank when President Donald Trump nominates someone to take the helm in early 2018. But they are divided over which direction monetary policy should take.

LSE Chief Rolet to Leave Next Year

London Stock Exchange said Chief Executive Xavier Rolet would leave the company by the end of next year, bringing down the curtain on a tenure marked by a big bet on index services and a failed attempt to create a pan-European exchange.

China to Allow Foreign Banks to Increase Holdings in Domestic Lenders

China will give foreign banks more space in conducting business in China, including allowing them to increase stakeholdings in domestic banks, the nation's top banking regulator said.

American Express CEO to Step Down After 16 Years

Kenneth Chenault, the head of American Express Co. and one of the country's most prominent African-American corporate leaders, will step down as chairman and chief executive Feb. 1, capping a 16-year run.

October 19, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)