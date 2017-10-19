Microsoft's Market Value Hits a Dot-Com Era Milestone: $600 Billion

Microsoft's value is returning to tech-bubble peaks. The software giant closed with a market value of $600 billion Thursday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2000.

Verizon Continues to Win Wireless Subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc. boosted its subscriber rolls in the third quarter, a sign the carrier's return to unlimited data plans earlier this year has stanched customer defections.

PayPal Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results on Mobile Growth

PayPal Holdings said Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 18% from a year earlier and executives projected strong growth for 2018 thanks in part to payments platform Venmo finally contributing to revenue.

Target Expands Store Makeovers

Target Corp. said it would expand plans to remodel its existing supercenters and open smaller stores in cities, as the retailer seeks to win back shoppers in the competitive retail environment.

GM Reaches $120 Million Ignition-Switch Settlement

General Motors has agreed to pay $120 million to settle a multistate probe of its mishandling of an ignition-switch defect, the latest financial hit to the Detroit auto giant over a safety crisis linked to numerous deaths and injuries.

Chevron Temporarily Suspending Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chevron is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, as an Iraqi backlash against Kurdish independence is quickly reordering the region's booming energy business.

Facebook to Test News-Subscription Sign-up

Facebook will soon begin testing a feature that will allow news publishers to sign up subscribers through its Instant Articles program.

Former Dean Foods Chairman Gets 2 Years for Insider Trading

A federal judge sentenced Thomas C. Davis, the former chairman of Dean Foods Co., to two years in prison for engaging in a long-running insider trading scheme with legendary Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters.

Trick or Treat? Italian Candy Maker Comes Knocking on U.S. Door

Italian confectioner Ferrero just bit off another piece of the U.S. candy market and is already thinking about taking a much bigger bite-a bid to buy Nestlé's U.S. candy business.

U.K. Regulator Asks Banks to Probe Links With Gupta Family

HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered have been asked by the U.K. financial regulator to review possible business with South Africa's Gupta family.

