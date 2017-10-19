Verizon Continues to Win Wireless Subscribers

Verizon Communications gained wireless subscribers in the latest quarter, as the telecommunications company worked to shore up its largest unit in light of its weakening television business. Revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

U.K. Regulator Asks Banks to Probe Links With Gupta Family

HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered have been asked by the U.K. financial regulator to review possible business with South Africa's Gupta family.

Wal-Mart's Answer to Amazon? Its Own Web Mall

Wal-Mart is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, a potential first step in creating an online mall that shoppers could access from Wal-Mart's website.

Nissan Halts Japan Production as Inspection Scandal Deepens

Nissan Motor said it was suspending vehicle production for the Japanese market at all Japan plants because it found improper inspections took place even after it said it fixed the problem.

Barrick Gold, Tanzania Sign Partnership Pact

Barrick Gold Corp. said its African subsidiary will make a $300 million payment to the government of Tanzania as part of an agreement to resolve tax and revenue sharing disputes over its three gold mines in the country.

Ferrero Looks to Ferrara to Sweeten Its U.S. Product Mix

Global chocolate giant Ferrero International has agreed to buy Illinois-based Ferrara Candy, as the Italian company plans to gobble up another U.S. sweets producer at a time when consolidation is heating up in the sector.

Travelers Earnings Fall After Active Hurricane Season

Travelers earnings fell in the third quarter as results were battered by a severe hurricane season. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $455 million, compared with $89 million a year earlier.

LSE Chief Rolet to Leave Next Year

London Stock Exchange said Chief Executive Xavier Rolet would leave the company by the end of next year, bringing down the curtain on a tenure marked by a big bet on index services and a failed attempt to create a pan-European exchange.

Blackstone's Profit Rises

Blackstone's third-quarter profit rose to $384.6 million as strong markets boosted the value of its portfolio and new capital flowed into its funds.

Unilever, Nestlé Test Investor Patience With Slower Sales

Two of the world's biggest consumer goods companies-both caught in investors' crosshairs-reported another round of weak sales, ratcheting up pressure to accelerate promised turnarounds.

October 19, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)