Anthem to Launch Its Own Pharmacy-Benefit Manager

Continue Reading Below

Anthem plans to launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health, in 2020 after the conclusion of its contract with Express Scripts.

Hochtief Launches $22 Billion Bid for Spain's Abertis

Germany's Hochtief made a $21.9 billion offer to buy Abertis, gatecrashing an effort by Italy's Atlantia to acquire the Spanish toll-road operator.

Ford Door-Latch Issues Expand to Trucks

Ford continues to be plagued by faulty vehicle-door latches as the auto maker expanded the lineup of affected models for the second time this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Delta Expects to Buy U.S.-Built CSeries Jets

Delta said it plans to take Bombardier new CSeries jetliners built at an Airbus facility in Alabama, though didn't provide a timeline for the first delivery.

AIG Signs Deal With United Airlines for Travel Insurance

American International Group said it reached an agreement with United Airlines to offer travel insurance to the airline's customers.

U.S. Bank Profit Shoots Higher, But Questions Linger on Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest so-called regional bank in the U.S., said its third-quarter profit rose to a record level, but analysts raised questions about future loan growth.

Verizon Earnings: What to Watch

Verizon Communications is scheduled to report third-quarter results before the market opens Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Mann With Plan Leads Recovery Hopes at Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors is plowing billions of dollars into its global operations, as it looks to spark growth after years of lackluster performance and a fuel-economy scandal.

Rio Tinto Faces Reckoning Over Africa Bets

A U.S. lawsuit alleging Rio Tinto misled investors about the value of its assets in Mozambique is the second serious regulatory problem in less than a year to rock the mining giant over its forays in Africa.

Energy Producer Founded by Aubrey McClendon Aims for IPO

Ascent Resources, the Appalachian oil-and-gas explorer founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon and two big energy-investment firms, is preparing for an initial public offering or a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)