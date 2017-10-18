Lilly To Develop Cancer Vaccine Products with CureVac -- Market Talk

8:53 ET - Eli Lilly has reached an agreement with German drugmaker CureVac to develop up to five potential cancer-vaccine products. The companies plan to use messenger RNA technology to trigger the human immune system to attack cancer. Investors and researchers have been interested in the potential of messenger RNA as a tool to develop targeted therapies to treat a wide range of diseases and ailments. CureVac, which earns $50M upfront and gets EUR45 million equity from Lilly, can earn more than $1.7B on commercialization milestones in addition to royalties. Shares in the Indianapolis pharmaceutical company rise 1% premarket to $86.95. (bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com; @BowKnowsBiz)
October 18, 2017 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT)