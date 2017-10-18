Financials Higher as Earnings Continue to Impress -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as traders digested earnings reports.

Goldman Sachs rose as analysts noted that weak trading performance was offset by an extended lead over rival Morgan Stanley in fees generated from deal-making.

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest so-called regional bank in the U.S., posted quarterly earnings growth, though shares slipped on concerns that loan volumes would shrink.

Insurer Assurant agreed to buy rival Warranty Group in a $1.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that would beef up its international operations.

Analysts at brokerage Berenberg initiated coverage of Allied Irish Banks PLC shares with a buy rating, saying it could return a lot of capital to shareholders. The resurgence of the Irish economy and housing market have boosted profits for AIB.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

October 18, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)