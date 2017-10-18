Correction to Qualcomm Article on Tuesday

When asked on Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal's WSJ D.Live technology conference about speculation that Qualcomm Inc. might have to raise the price for its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Chief Executive Steven Mollenkopf didn't answer the question directly but said the company is focused on planning.

"Qualcomm Says NXP Deal on Track, as it Accelerates in Driverless Tech," at 7:49 p.m. ET Tuesday incorrectly said that Mr. Mollenkopf also responded that he didn't think there was anything "unusual regarding our discussions." That comment was in response to a different question about communications the company is having with European regulators.

