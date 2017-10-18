On Our Radar

BASF Shuts Down Plant, Withdraws Product After Technical Defect

By Sonia Amaral Rohter Features Dow Jones Newswires

German chemicals company BASF SE (BAS.XE) said on Wednesday that it has shut down a plant at its Ludwigshafen site due to a technical defect and is withdrawing the products produced at that plant.

The plant, which produces a type of compostable bio-plastic, is expected to be offline for at least three weeks. BASF says it is contacting customers regarding a withdrawal of affected products. It estimates that about 1,500 tons of its products were affected.

The company said that a defect was found in a heating circuit that resulted in a "small amount" of a type of thermal oil entering the product loop.

