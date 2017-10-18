ADRs End Higher; Alibaba and Pearson Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed higher Wednesday as the the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new peak.

Continue Reading Below

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Pearson PLC (PSO) were among the companies with American depositary receipts that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of ADRs grew 0.1% to 150.91. The European index grew 0.1% to 140.23, the Asian index grew 0.4% to 176.12, and the emerging markets index grew 0.3% to 327.68. Still, the Latin American index fell 0.4% to 255.96.

ADRs of Dutch semiconductor group ASML Holding NV (ASML) fell 2.6% after the company reported a 35% rise in net profit in the third quarter, on the back of strong sales.

ADRs of Alibaba rose 2.5% as Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai said the company's plans to nearly triple its research and development spending over the next three years isn't that big of a stretch given its rapid growth.

ADRs of Pearson rose 3.1% after The Wall Street Journal reported it was turning to simpler finance and human resources platforms to deliver savings and cut overall headcount by around 3,000 employees.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 18:01 ET (22:01 GMT)