J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.LN) said on Tuesday that it is implementing a round of restructuring in its human resources and support divisions, cutting up to 2,000 jobs.

The supermarket chain said the changes are subject to consultation, but disclosed no further information.

Shares closed up 4.10 pence, or 1.7%, at 247.70 pence.

October 17, 2017 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)