Dow Industrials Briefly Cross 23000 for First Time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept above 23000 for the first time, buoyed by gains in shares of health-care companies.

Senators Reach Deal to Shore Up Health Markets

Two senators on Tuesday finalized the basic contours of a bipartisan deal designed to shore up health-insurance markets while giving states more say in how they implement rules set out by the Affordable Care Act.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

President Donald Trump said he soon will choose a Federal Reserve chairman, having narrowed his search to five finalists.

Xi Jinping's Power Plays Set the Stage for a Long Encore

China's president is likely to emerge from a Communist Party congress that starts Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolize decision making for the next five years. But will he step down in 2022?

Philadelphia Fed's Harker Projects One More Rate Increase This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he thinks one more increase in interest rates is appropriate this year but cautioned his forecast could change if inflation doesn't pick up.

Saudi Oil Minister Downplays Prospect of Aramco Abandoning IPO

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday, after reports that the effort may be abandoned.

BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

Stock Exchanges Question SEC's Plan to Revamp Trading

The country's largest stock exchanges are resisting a regulatory experiment to suppress incentives they offer to attract trading to their markets.

Canada Imposes Tougher Mortgage Rules Effective 2018

Canada's banking watchdog unveiled tougher mortgage-financing rules that take effect on Jan. 1 that real estate watchers and economists say could dramatically slow house buying and borrowing.

Kansas City Fed Backed Discount-Rate Increase in September

The Kansas City Fed wanted to raise the rate to 2%, while the 11 other regional Fed banks voted to maintain it at 1.75% ahead of the central bank's latest policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

