Dow Industrials Cross 23000 for First Time

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept above 23000 for the first time, buoyed by gains in shares of health-care companies.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

The White House has narrowed the search for the next Federal Reserve chairman to five final candidates, according to a White House official, who said President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick before a trip to Asia that starts Nov. 3.

Oil Companies Defend Big Bets on Gas

The world's biggest oil companies have defended their giant bets on natural gas at a major energy conference, saying demand will soon emerge for the huge supplies of fuel they are bringing to the market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Kaplan: Maintaining 'Open Mind' About Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay that while he still thinks more short-term interest rate increases are likely, a rise in unexpectedly weak inflation is important to make it happen.

Stock Exchanges Question SEC's Plan to Revamp Trading

The country's largest stock exchanges are resisting a regulatory experiment to suppress incentives they offer to attract trading to their markets.

Canada Imposes Tougher Mortgage Rules Effective 2018

Canada's banking watchdog unveiled tougher mortgage-financing rules that take effect on Jan. 1 that real estate watchers and economists say could dramatically slow house buying and borrowing.

BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

U.S. Industrial Production Rose Modestly in September

U.S. industrial output picked up modestly in September, a sign a key sector of the economy is weathering the hurricane-related disruption that hit the prior month.

U.S. NAHB Oct Housing Index 68 Vs 64 In Sept.

The National Association of Home Builders said its index that measures confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 68 in October from an unrevised 64 in September. The October reading was just above the August level of 67, but still slightly below the post-recession peak touched in March.

U.S. Import Prices Rose in September

Overall prices for foreign goods shipped to the U.S. rose in September, reflecting broad price increases including a jump in fuel costs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)