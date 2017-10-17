ASIA MARKETS: Asian Market Rally Shows Signs Of Slowing

Australia bucks the trend, but most other indexes pull back

The global stock rally showed signs of slowing Tuesday, with many Asia-Pacific indexes little changed ahead of the start of the Chinese Communist Party's congress.

One exception was Australia, where stocks rebounded thanks to stronger commodity prices. The S&P/ASX 200 was recently up 0.7% as it got a lift from Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AU) . Their shares rose more than 1%, with Rio hitting another 3 1/2 -year high.

Japanese stocks were also off to a good start, with the Nikkei rising as much as 0.7%. But it struggled to stay in positive territory as the yen pulled back from session lows. The Nikkei was recently down 0.1%.

Indexes in Taiwan and New Zealand , which have been on 10-day winning streaks like Japan, were both down slightly for the session.

Monday's inflation data from China continued to be a market focus, said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets. The report, which included higher-than-expected producer-price growth, helped to send money into copper, which reached fresh three-year highs, he said.

Meanwhile, stock-market traders are also "likely pre-positioning" ahead of China's third-quarter growth report, which is due Thursday, Weston said.

Elsewhere, Korea's Kospi index rose 0.1% as index heavyweight Samsung Electronics (005930.SE) rebounded 1.5%.

Crude prices were down slightly in Asian trading after some of Monday's gains were pared by yesterday's settlement. Oil stocks fell in Japan, though they rose in Australia.

