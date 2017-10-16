Trump and McConnell Declare They Have a Common Agenda

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a show of unity in the leadership of the Republican Party on Monday, saying they had a common agenda and describing themselves as longtime friends.

Continue Reading Below

"My relationship with this man is outstanding," Mr. Trump said with the Kentucky senator standing beside him at a news conference in the Rose Garden on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Trump dismissed the notion the two were at odds as a figment of the media's imagination, telling reporters they are "closer than ever before."

"We're fighting for the same thing. We're fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts -- the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation. We're fighting for tax reform as part of that," he said.

"We have the same agenda," Mr. McConnell said. "We've been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently. We don't give you a readout every time we have a conversation, but frequently we talk on the weekends about the issues that are before us."

The president's remarks, which came after he and Mr. McConnell had lunch together at the White House, followed months of tension between the two Republican leaders. Mr. Trump has blamed Mr. McConnell for the failure in the Senate of the Republican effort to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, and Mr. McConnell has drawn the president's ire for suggesting he didn't understand how the legislative process works.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump said he would seek to dissuade his former adviser Steve Bannon from backing primary challengers to Republican incumbents whom Mr. McConnell needs to pass party-line legislation. "I'm going to see if we can talk him out of that," he said.

Hours earlier, Mr. Trump blamed Mr. McConnell and Republicans in Congress for the stalled legislative agenda and expressed support for Mr. Bannon.

"We're not getting the job done," the president said to reporters at the outset of a cabinet meeting. "And I'm not going to blame myself, I'm going to be honest -- they're not getting the job done. I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from."

In the Rose Garden, Mr. McConnell discussed the importance of nominating Republican candidates capable of winning competitive general election races in many states. He cited the failure of 2010 GOP candidates Sharron Angle and Christine O'Donnell, who won Republican Party primary elections but proved unpalatable to the general electorate, in Nevada and Delaware, respectively.

The Republican Party, Mr. McConnell said, must "nominate people who can actually win."

Also earlier in the day, Mr. Trump said the White House was examining a welfare overhaul to prevent people from "taking advantage of the system."

"We are looking very, very strongly therefore at welfare reform," Mr. Trump said at the cabinet meeting. "It's going to be a very big topic under this administration."

He defended his decision last week not to recertify Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with the U.S. and five other world powers.

"I feel strongly about what I did," he said. "I'm tired of being taken advantage of."

Mr. Trump observed that, in his view, the tone of Iran's leaders had softened since his statement Friday, but said he was unsure what it meant. "We'll see what phase two is," he continued. "It might be a total termination [of the deal]. That's a very real possibility."

Mr. Trump also complained about prescription-drug prices being "out of control," stated the country needs a wall along its southern border "more than ever" and praised his cabinet as "among the finest groups ever assembled."

Write to Eli Stokols at eli.stokols@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2017 15:49 ET (19:49 GMT)