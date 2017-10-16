Netflix Again Tops Forecasts for Subscriber Growth

Continue Reading Below

Netflix's wagers on original programming and international expansion are paying off as the streaming service again posted strong subscriber growth amid an increasingly competitive streaming video market.

Weinstein Co. Negotiating Possible Sale

Private-equity firm Colony Capital is in talks to buy Weinstein Co.'s assets, the two companies said Monday, after the studio was tarnished in recent weeks by accusations that former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted dozens of women.

Nordstrom Family Suspends Effort to Go Private

The Nordstrom family has suspended efforts to take the department-store chain private after struggling to raise enough financing for the leveraged buyout, in the latest sign of how much investors have soured on the retail industry.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bombardier Nearing Joint Venture with Airbus for CSeries Jet Business

Bombardier is in discussions to roll its CSeries passenger jet business into a joint venture with Airbus as the Canadian company struggles to overcome stalled aircraft orders and harsh U.S. trade tariff rulings, people familiar with the talks said.

Mercedes Maker Eyes Revamp, Paving Way for Possible Spinoff

Germany's Daimler is dividing its businesses into three registered companies, saying the move will give the units more entrepreneurial freedom as Silicon Valley challenges auto makers on self-driving cars.

Wells Fargo To Compensate Customers for Volatility ETPs

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to compensate customers after recommending complex exchange-traded products linked to stock market volatility, without fully understanding the securities' risks.

P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count

Procter & Gamble said it beat Nelson Peltz by 6.15 million votes, only about 0.2% of its shares outstanding, a slim difference that is now headed to a weekslong recount to determine the final outcome of the most-expensive proxy fight in history.

Supreme Court to Consider Microsoft Email Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether email providers have to comply with search warrants seeking customer messages if the data is stored outside the U.S.

Allergan Loses Patent Fight in Federal Court

A U.S. District Court ruled patents for one of Allergan's best-selling drugs are invalid, potentially opening the door for generic competition.

Large Sears Investor Leaves Company Board

Sears Holdings director Bruce Berkowitz, whose firm holds a 27% stake in the retailer, is resigning from company's board later this month after less than two years in the role.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)